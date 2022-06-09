91°F
Body of missing teen hiker found in western Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2022 - 7:30 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The body of a teen hiker was found in a rural area Wednesday afternoon in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police spokesman Aden OcampoGomez confirmed the discovery of the female hiker in an undeveloped area near Interstate 215 and Lake Mead Boulevard. OcampoGomez said a police search for the hiker was conducted after the hiker did not return home as expected.

Foul play is not suspected. A cause and manner of death will be determined by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Further information, including the identity of the hiker, was not immediately released by authorities.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

