Centennial Bowl freeway ramp to close for overnight work Sunday

A Centennial Bowl freeway ramp will close for overnight work Sunday as crews continue working on a $78 million project to widen U.S. Highway 95 in northwest Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The ramp linking northbound U.S. 95 to the eastbound 215 Northern Beltway will close from 11 p.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. Crews will be striping the road.

