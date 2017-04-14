Clark County fire official shares bee safety tips after recent incident

Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan informs the public of bee safety at the Clark County Fire Department on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

After 18 bee-related incidents in as many months, the Clark County Fire Department wants people to be aware of the danger.

After several inquiries about bee episodes, fire officials looked into the pattern and held a media briefing Thursday on how to avoid bee stings.

“Not all calls are labeled bee incidents. It could be a breathing problem or myriad other titles,” deputy fire chief Jeff Buchanan said of the initial call. “We don’t find that out until we get onto that particular scene.”

The most recent incident occurred last week, when three people were injured and a dog was killed after being chased and stung by bees.

In August, a man died from anaphylaxis after being stung more than 200 times. Jose Pacheco, 49, was working as an exterminator and was not wearing protective clothing.

Buchanan said the best way to avoid getting stung is to avoid beehives. “The greatest amount of chances are that you’re going to disturb it and anger the insects. Avoiding is the biggest key,” he said during the briefing at the East Flamingo Road station.

Buchanan also urges the public to be proactive and check the exterior of property every six months for beehives. He advises that anyone who discovers one should walk quietly away and contact a professional to remove it.

Contact Brooke Wanser at bwanser@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bwanser_LVRJ on Twitter.