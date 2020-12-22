Clark County fire responds to second fire in same area within hours

Clark County firefighters responded to a fire in a home in central Las Vegas Tuesday morning — the second blaze reported in the same neighborhood within a matter of hours.

Clark County firefighters battle a fire in the 1600 block of East Desert Inn Road on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said at 8:32 a.m. firefighters responded to a “high level” structure fire at a home in the 1600 block of East Desert Inn Road, near South Eastern Avenue. Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the home. It took a matter of minutes to extinguish the blaze.

The Fire Department said it appeared to be a vacant home. No one was injured.

The fire was the second in less than four hours in the neighborhood. At 4:53 a.m. a commercial building that also appeared to be vacant caught fire nearby, in the 3300 block of South Eastern, near Desert Inn. No one was injured in this fire either.

The Fire Department said there was no initial indication that the fires were related but investigations were ongoing.

