Coroner identifies man killed in central Las Vegas crash

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who died in a Wednesday night crash on westbound Flamingo Road near Interstate 15.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who died in a Wednesday night crash in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Raymond Camillo Jaramillo, 36, was driving a Chrysler 200 sedan at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when the car crossed the center median on westbound Flamingo Road near Interstate 15, Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said Wednesday. After crossing the median the Chrysler was struck by a minivan traveling eastbound.

Jaramillo and a passenger in the Chrysler were taken to University Medical Center, along with the driver and passenger in the minivan. Jaramillo later died at the hospital from blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said.

The three other people involved in the crash had survivable injuries. Buratczuk said Jaramillo was not wearing a seat belt during the crash.

As of November, unrestrained driver deaths in Clark County are up 30 percent from last year, he said.

