Local Las Vegas

Coroner IDs Las Vegas apartment fire victim

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2018 - 9:09 am
 

A man killed in a late-January apartment fire has been identified.

He was Edward J. Delgado, 73, of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said. He died of inhaling combustion products, and his death was ruled an accident.

Firefighters found him about 4 p.m. Jan. 28 inside of an apartment at 605 S. Royal Crest Circle, near Twain Avenue and Swenson Street.

Clark County Fire Department crews discovered a smoldering fire in the apartment.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like