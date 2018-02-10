Coroner IDs Las Vegas apartment fire victim

He was Edward J. Delgado, 73, of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said. He died of inhaling combustion products, and his death was ruled an accident.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A man killed in a late-January apartment fire has been identified.

He was Edward J. Delgado, 73, of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said. He died of inhaling combustion products, and his death was ruled an accident.

Firefighters found him about 4 p.m. Jan. 28 inside of an apartment at 605 S. Royal Crest Circle, near Twain Avenue and Swenson Street.

Clark County Fire Department crews discovered a smoldering fire in the apartment.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.