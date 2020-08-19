Coroner IDs Las Vegas woman as 1 of 3 killed in fiery I-15 crash

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified one of the three people killed in a fiery crash Thursday on Interstate 15.

The monument sign for the Clark County Coroner. (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified one of the three people killed last week in a fiery crash on Interstate 15.

Artajha Smith, a 28-year-old Las Vegas woman, died in Thursday’s crash, the coroner’s office said. Her cause and manner of death were still pending Tuesday, and the other two victims of the crash have not yet been identified.

Smith was in a 2001 Volvo sedan heading north on Interstate 15 when the car cut across to the ramp connecting the interstate to northbound U.S. Highway 95 and hit a trailer with an off-road vehicle that was being towed by a pickup truck.

The truck and car then both went over the wall on the right side of the ramp connecting the two highways. The car was pinned under the truck and both came to rest on an electrical pole and caught on fire.

Another vehicle heading north on I-15 then hit the off-road vehicle, which was knocked off the trailer in the initial crash. Nobody in the car that hit the off-road vehicle was injured.

Two people in the truck, the driver and his 4-year-old daughter, escaped unharmed.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the driver of the Volvo was speeding and driving recklessly.

