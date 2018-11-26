Coroner IDs Las Vegas woman killed in Wednesday crash

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 43-year-old Las Vegas woman who was killed in a crash Wednesday evening after a driver allegedly ran a red light in a west valley intersection.

(Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Karla Sanabria died at University Medical Center, according to the coroner’s office. Her death was ruled an accident.

The crash happened just after 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, when a 28-year-old man driving a 2004 BMW X5 east on West Smoke Ranch Road ran the light at the North Torrey Pines Drive intersection, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The BMW then struck the front of a 2016 Ford Fusion, which was occupied by a 42-year-old male driver and Sanabria, police said.

Both drivers and Sanabria were taken to University Medical Center, where the woman was pronounced dead.

The Ford driver suffered serious injuries, while the BMW driver, identified by police as Elijah Mauldin, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Impairment was not suspected as a factor in the collision, police said. This was the 124th traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year.

West Smoke Ranch Road and North Torrey Pines Drive, las vegas, nv