Coroner IDs man hit, killed in northwest Las Vegas crash

A man who was struck and killed by a car last week in northwest Las Vegas has been identified.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who was struck and killed by a car last week in northwest Las Vegas has been identified.

Troy Brown, 49, died Dec. 20 of blunt force injuries at Centennial Hills Hospital, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

The Metropolitan Police Department initially identified Brown as a 46-year-old man.

Metro traffic investigators have determined Brown was not in a crosswalk when he was struck by a 2017 Acura MDX on the 5100 block of Ann Road, near North Decatur Boulevard. The Acura driver remained at the scene and is not suspected of impairment, police said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.