Coroner IDs man whose body was found in lake at Lorenzi Park

A man found dead in a lake at Lorenzi Park on April 27 has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office, but the cause of his death has not been determined.

Las Vegas police investigate after a man's body was found floating in a lake at Lorenzi Park on Monday, April 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man found dead in a lake at Lorenzi Park on April 27 has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Walter Cano, 55.

Police said they were called to the park at 3333 W. Washington Ave., near North Rancho Drive, about 8:30 a.m. on that date. They found Cano’s body in the water.

A Las Vegas police investigation is continuing into Cano’s death.

The coroner’s office said the cause and manner of death for Cano are pending. The office said Cano’s place of residence was unknown.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.