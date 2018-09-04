Counselors sent to school attended by Las Vegas boy killed in crash

Grief counselors were on hand Tuesday at the Las Vegas school attended by an 8-year-old boy who died in a crash Friday morning while on his way to school.

Grief counselors were on hand Tuesday for students at the Las Vegas school attended by an 8-year-old boy killed in a crash Friday morning while on his way to school.

Levi Echenique attended Rowe Elementary School on South Bruce Street, about a half-mile from the crash site at Eastern and Harmon avenues, Clark County School District officials confirmed.

A letter from Rowe Elementary principal Dustin Mancl went out to parents on Tuesday to let them know about Levi’s death and that counseling services were available.

“Levi will always be remembered as a part of our school family. It is never easy to lose a valuable life, especially at a young age,” Mancl said in the letter.

Levi was killed on his way to the elementary school Friday morning, shortly after his parents had dropped off his older brother at school, close family friend Savanna Sparks told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Saturday.

A red Chevrolet Camaro ran a red light about 8:30 a.m. and hit the family’s 2012 Dodge Avenger at the intersection of Eastern and Harmon avenues, sending it into another car, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Levi died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. His mother and father, Briejet and Jose Echenique, are recovering at the hospital.

The crash injured three others, including the Camaro’s driver, Aylin Alvarez-Perez, 25, who was arrested. The Las Vegas woman was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and faces two charges of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm and one charge each of DUI resulting in death and DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Alvarez-Perez was granted $250,000 bail with house arrest on Tuesday, court records show. A status check is scheduled for Sept. 10.

The Clark County coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Levi died from blunt force injuries in the accident.

A GoFundMe page set up in the family’s name and titled, For the Love of Levi, indicates his mother is still in critical condition. She suffered collapsed and punctured lungs, broken ribs, a broken pelvis and loss of movement in her right leg, the page said. His dad may need several procedures, including neck surgery, the page said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Meghin Delaney and Mike Shoro contributed to this report.