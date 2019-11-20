Crashes causing traffic tie-ups near Las Vegas airport

Several crashes are causing traffic tie-ups inside and around the airport connectors near McCarran International Airport Wednesday morning.

Vehicle crashes are causing traffic tie-ups at the airport connectors near McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least three crashes were seen in the northbound and southbound lanes.

The Regional Transportation Commission reported the crashes about 6:45 a.m.

At 8:15 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said all southbound lanes from the airport were blocked. He said he did not believe any injuries were serious.

