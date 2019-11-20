Crashes causing traffic tie-ups near Las Vegas airport
Several crashes are causing traffic tie-ups inside and around the airport connectors near McCarran International Airport Wednesday morning.
At least three crashes were seen in the northbound and southbound lanes.
The Regional Transportation Commission reported the crashes about 6:45 a.m.
At 8:15 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said all southbound lanes from the airport were blocked. He said he did not believe any injuries were serious.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
