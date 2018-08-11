Crews working to repair downed power poles in Las Vegas

About 300 people remain without power Saturday as NV Energy works to repair 13 power lines knocked over Friday by a forklift in the south Las Vegas Valley.

Downed power lines at Sunset Road and Polaris Avenue on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Forklift knocks down 13 power poles. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Downed power lines at Sunset Road and Polaris Avenue on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Forklift knocks down 13 power poles. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A forklift is seen after knocking down power lines at Sunset Road and Polaris Avenue on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Forklift knocks down 13 power poles. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Replacing the poles will take several days, although two poles have already been repaired, said NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schuricht. Power will remain out until the poles are all repaired.

Las Vegas police received reports of a vehicle accident and downed power lines around 11:45 a.m. Friday near Polaris Avenue and Post Road, north of Sunset Road, said Metro spokesperson Laura Meltzer. A forklift knocked over the power poles, but it was unclear what led to the forklift hitting the poles, Schuricht said.

Eastbound Sunset Road remained closed Saturday from South Valley View Boulevard to South Las Vegas Boulevard, Schuricht said. Westbound Sunset is open.

It took crews about 6 hours per pole to fix them, she said.

“We’re working on getting everything cleaned up,” Schuricht said.

