Death of Las Vegas man in house fire ruled an accident

The Clark County Coroner (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The death of a man pulled from a house fire in early February has been ruled an accident.

David Richard Martin, 59, of Las Vegas, died due to fire injuries, the Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday.

Firefighters pulled Martin from the burning single-story home on the 6400 block of Goody Court, near West Hacienda Avenue and South Torrey Pines Drive, just before midnight Feb. 5.

A woman had alerted arriving Clark County Fire Department crews he was inside the house, which had smoke pouring out the front.

Martin died at the scene.

Crews had the fire under control within minutes of their arrival. No other injuries were reported.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide bureau responded to the scene in line with fatal fire protocol, but police said at the time they didn’t expect foul play.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.