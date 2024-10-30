Downtown Las Vegas’ Mob Museum offers free entry to Nevada residents for Kefauver Day
The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas announced that it will once again offer free entry to Nevada residents in honor of Kefauver Day.
The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas announced that it will once again offer free entry to Nevada residents in honor of Kefauver Day.
According to the museum, the venue will hold its annual free day on Thursday, November 15.
Kefauver Day commemorates the historic Kefauver Committee hearing that was held in the courtroom of the museum in 1950, the attraction says.
According to the Mob Museum, any form of identification that lists your name with a Nevada address as official residence will be accepted, including a driver’s license, utility bill or bank statement.
Officials note that guests may obtain the free entry in person at the attraction’s box office on a first-come, first-served basis. Advanced reservations are not offered on Kefauver Day.
For more information, click here.