2 displaced by large house fire near downtown Las Vegas

Two people were displaced when a two-alarm fire caused heavy damage to a home near downtown Las Vegas early Friday.

Two people were displaced after a fire caused heavy damage to a home near downtown Las Vegas early Friday.

Las Vegas Fire Department reported its crews responded about 12:50 a.m. to 1403 South 6th St. to reports of two houses on fire.

Arriving firefighters reported one very large single-story residence fully involved with flames. A second alarm was called, adding two engines and a truck to the call.

Two adults lived in the house and one was home and discovered the fire. The person tried to put the fire out using a garden hose, but the fire was too intense. Police made the occupant leave the area for safety .

Firefighters used a defensive attack with large water streams to knock down the fire at 2:15 a.m.

The roof collapsed and the home sustained heavy damage. There was some minor damage to a yard next door, but no damage to a second home.

No injuries were reported and the two people displaced declined assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Clark County Fire Department crews assisted.

