2 hurt in downtown Las Vegas house fire

A house in downtown Las Vegas caught fire Saturday night, critically injuring one person.

The fire originated at 1201 S. Fourth St. with flames extending to a neighboring apartment complex, which was evacuated, the Las Vegas Fire Department tweeted. The burn victim was taken in critical condition to University Medical Center’s trauma unit. Another person was checked by paramedics on the scene for minor smoke inhalation and was taken to UMC for observation.

The fire has been extinguished, and crews prevented the fire extending to two apartment buildings. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“It was just about to light up with they put the stop to it,” Fire Department spokesman Tim Syzmanski said in an email.

Traffic on Fourth Street has been blocked from Las Vegas Boulevard South to Charleston Boulevard, and the street is expected to remain closed for two hours.

No further information was immediately available.

