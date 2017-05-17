A splash of pink and free rides coming to downtown Las Vegas

A rendering of the Downtown Loop, a free shuttle that will ferry people for free around downtown Las Vegas. City of Las Vegas.

Visitors and locals alike will be able to catch a free ride from the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets to the Fremont East district this summer.

The City Council approved a contract Wednesday to begin operating two free-to-passengers downtown circulator shuttles for a six-month pilot period.

The 28-foot shuttles and the corresponding signage at pick-up points will add a pop of pink to downtown streets starting in mid-June, matching the city’s new magenta logo.

Dubbed the Downtown Loop, the service will operate for nine hours per day. During the pilot period, the city will compile ridership data and track how long it takes the shuttles to pass through the route, Public Works Director David Bowers said.

The proposed stops are the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets, the Plaza Hotel & Casino, The Mob Museum, the Fremont East district, Pawn Plaza on Las Vegas Boulevard South, the Arts District and the Bonneville Transit Center.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman envisions drivers who are “interactive with the ridership,” and knowledgeable about attractions along the route.

“I’m very excited about this,” Goodman said.

The cost is $275,000 for the first six months, with an option to extend for another six months at the same cost.

RTC of Southern Nevada will administer a contract between the city and transit company Keolis.

Downtown Loop

Proposed hours of downtown circulator operation:

Monday through Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 3 p.m. to midnight

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

