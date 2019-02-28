Attend Ultimate Vegas Sports Weekend in downtown Las Vegas

Drivers competes in the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A play for the #MeToo era

The Majestic Repertory Theater’s production of “Tight End” premieres Thursday. The new play by Rachel Bykowski tells the story of Ash Miller, whose dreams of playing high school football mean proving she’s one of the guys. It runs at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sundays through March 24. Tickets are $25, $15 for students. 1217 S. Main St., majesticrepertorytheater.com

International rugby is back in town

The Parade of Nations opening ceremony for the USA Sevens International Rugby Tournament will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Fremont Street Experience. Fans from around the world are expected, along with their favorite players, at the free event, which will include live entertainment afterward. USA Sevens Rugby features 16 nations playing 44 games at Sam Boyd Stadium over three days. vegasexperience.com, usasevens.com

Calling fans of many sports downtown

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will host a multisport Fan Fest from 3-6 p.m. Thursday. As part of the valleywide Ultimate Vegas Sports Weekend, the free event will offer athlete appearances and interactive experiences from representatives of NASCAR, USA Sevens Rugby, UFC, the Vegas Golden Knights and the Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour. Stick around afterward to see the Golden Knights take on the Florida Panthers on big screens. 200 S. Third St., dlvec.com

Learn about car racing and the mob

The Mob Museum will host author Randall Cannon for a seminar, “Motorsports and the Mob: The History of the Stardust Raceway in Las Vegas,” at 2 p.m. Friday. He’ll also sign copies of his book “Stardust International Raceway: Motorsports Meets the Mob in Vegas, 1965-1971” in the Oscar B. Goodman Room on the third floor. Admission is free with museum admission and for museum members. 300 Stewart Ave., themobmuseum.org

‘Dancing With the Stars’ onstage

Some of your favorite dancers from Season 27 of “Dancing With the Stars” will pay a visit to The Smith Center on Tuesday. “Dancing With the Stars Live!: A Night to Remember” promises “the excitement, glamour and glitz of Monday nights in the ballroom live on the Reynolds Hall stage.” Tickets are priced from $40 to $90. Unfortunately, all the VIP meet-and-mingle packages are sold out. thesmithcenter.com

