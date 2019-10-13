Body of 62-year-old man found in downtown Las Vegas desert lot

A 62-year-old man’s body was found Saturday morning in a downtown desert lot after Las Vegas police believe he was struck by a car Friday night.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Las Vegas police found the body of a 62-year-old man Saturday morning in a downtown desert lot after investigators believe he was hit by a car while trying to sleep the night before.

About 9:20 a.m. Saturday, someone called 911 about a body in a desert lot at 710 S. Casino Center Blvd., near Bonneville Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. When officers arrived, they found a man covered by a blue tarp in the middle of the lot who was “beyond medical treatment.”

The release only mentioned a vehicle that drove onto the lot Friday night — a truck towing a Las Vegas Pride Night parade float.

Investigators found tire tracks near the 62-year-old’s body that showed he might have been run over, the release said.

Detectives determined that the man was sleeping under the tarp on Friday night.

About 9:30 p.m. Friday, a light-colored extended-cab pickup truck that was towing a Las Vegas Pride Night parade float on a flatbed drove onto the lot, the release said. The people in the truck removed decorations from the trailer and put them in the bed of the pickup before driving away.

The release did not indicate if detectives believe the truck hit the man, or if any other cars drove onto the lot Friday night.

The man’s identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

Las Vegas Pride President Brady McGill said in an email Saturday night that the organization did not have any additional information to release.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Metro’s collision investigation section at 702-828-4060, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.