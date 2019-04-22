Centennial Plaza to close temporarily in downtown Las Vegas

Trees line a walkway in the Centennial Plaza on Sunday, June 22, 2008, in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Centennial Plaza at the Historic Fifth Street School will be closed to the public for several weeks starting Tuesday as it undergoes transformation to an special event area, city officials say.

The city is funding the plaza’s conversion. The work will be done by contractors and city staff working together.

Upgrades to the plaza, located at 401 S. Fourth St., will include fences, landscaping, a new small turf area, and cleaning, painting and sealing.

