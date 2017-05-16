Clark County coroner IDs man who killed himself in public

11th Street in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, May 15, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man who killed himself Monday in public in downtown Las Vegas has been identified.

According to the Clark County coroner’s office, he was Rotna Pech, 32. His city of residence is unknown.

Las Vegas police said Monday that the man shot and killed himself on the 500 block of South 11th Street, near East Clark Avenue. The coroner has not determined the official cause and manner of death.

Warning signs of suicide

Signs of suicide can include changes in conversation, behavior and mood, according to the American Association of Suicidology. If a person talks about being a burden to others and feeling trapped; if a person starts acting recklessly or withdrawing from friends, family and activities; if a person starts experiencing rage, anxiety, or a loss of interest — among other factors — reach out to the person or seek help.

For more information, visit www.suicidology.org/resources/warning-signs. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.