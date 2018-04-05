Discover beer fest, Marie Antoinette in downtown Las Vegas

CraftHaus Brewery Head Brewers Steve Brockman, center left, and Steph Cope pour beers for attendees during the Mad Craft event as part of the Great Festival of Beer at the World Market Center in Las Vegas on Friday, April 7, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Oak & Ivy plans whiskey tasting

The Orphan Barrel Whiskey Distilling Co. will host a Tasting on the Terrace beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, at Oak & Ivy in Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St. Tickets are $100 and include a guided tasting flight, two cocktails and food. downtowncontainerpark.com/entertainment

‘Marie Antoinette’ debuts Thursday

Majestic Repertory Theater will debut “Marie Antoinette” with a show at 8 p.m. Thursday at the the theater, 1217 S. Main St. The show, which is described as a “contemporary take on the young queen of France,” runs Thursdays through Sundays until April 22. majesticrepertory.com

Event benefits guitar restoration

Contento Pizzeria at Jerry’s Nugget has invited Justin Kingsley-Hall, executive chef of The Kitchen at Atomic, to collaborate on a four-course dinner and wine event beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to benefit the Neon Museum’s efforts to restore the iconic Hard Rock Café guitar sign. Rock the Wine Away will feature fried artichoke hearts with peas, onions and mint pesto, baby Romaine lettuce wrapped with beef carpaccio and wild boar ragout with polenta and shaved black truffle, accompanied by selections from the Prisoner Wine Company. Dessert will be butterscotch budino with salted caramel by casino pastry chef Douglas Taylor, paired with house-made blood orange limoncello. Tickets are $136. rockthewineaway. eventbrite.com

The Place for a boot scootin’ Friday

Place on 7th, at 7th Street and Ogden Avenue, will launch a monthly First Friday country night this week. Line dancing lessons start at 8 p.m. in the courtyard, with DJ Shaddix of 102.7 The Coyote kicking off the full party at 9. Lone Star, Shiner Bock and PBR will be $4 all night, with Jack Daniel’s and Crown Royal cocktails available for $6.

Annual beer fest moved indoors

The Great Vegas Festival of Beer returns this weekend, and once again it’s been moved indoors. In anticipation of high winds, Friday night’s Mad Craft Experience and Saturday afternoon’s Grand Tasting will take place at the World Market Center Pavilion, 207 W. Symphony Park Ave. Friday’s event runs from 7-10 p.m. and will feature culinary competitions and select beer tastings from notable breweries. Saturday’s unlimited tasting of more than 500 beers from over 100 craft breweries is from 3-7 p.m. Ticket prices are $45 to $65. greatvegasbeer.com

Bring the family for ‘Peppa Pig’

“Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Surprise!” will hit The Smith Center for two shows on Sunday. With life-size puppets and costume characters, the show features Peppa, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig in an adventure-filled performance with singing, dancing, games and surprises. Tickets start at $25. thesmithcenter.com

