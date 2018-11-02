Discover free pizza, First Friday in downtown Las Vegas

If you see a lot of female bikers and men who support them hanging out downtown this weekend, it’s thanks to the Moto Habits Urban Campout.

Motorcyclists to converge for campout

If you see a lot of female bikers and men who support them hanging out downtown this weekend, it’s thanks to the Moto Habits Urban Campout. Fergusons Downtown and the Bunkhouse are joining forces with the Moto Habits motorcycle collective for a weekend of urban camping. The $60 package includes a campsite in either the Bunkhouse Backyard or Fergusons Alley, morning group rides, a Friday night concert at Bunkhouse, a beer garden, moto show and more daytime and nighttime activities all weekend. And while it’s co-ed, the focus is definitely on the ladies. Go to motohabits.com for tickets.

Herman’s Hermits to rock Golden Nugget

British Invasion act Herman’s Hermits will perform Friday night at the Golden Nugget on Fremont Street. Known for hits such as “I’m Into Something Good,” “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter” and “I’m Henry VIII, I Am,” they’ll perform in the resort’s showroom, kicking off at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $49 plus fees. goldennugget.com/las-vegas

‘Gather’ is First Friday’s theme

The theme of this month’s First Friday is “Gather,” and it’s meant to encourage “everyone to continue to gather together in unity to discover and embrace all that is around us through creativity.” The featured artist is muralist and graphic designer Eric Vozzola, and live entertainment will include Mama’s Wranglers, Jazzy & Friends and Black Rhino. The main stage will be at the south end of Art Way parking lot, with the majority of artists and vendors on First Street, extending to Hoover.

Free pizza and a Travel Channel shoot

Travel Channel’s “Food Paradise” will be shooting an episode at Good Pie from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. So if you drop by for a slice, you could be part of the shoot. Owner Vincent Rotolo will feature truffle products on his pizzas that day, and will offer free samples for those who show up to participate. 725 Las Vegas Blvd. South, goodpie.com

Illegal betting is focus of event

The Mob Museum will host “Black Market Bets: The Mob and Illegal Gambling in America” at 2 p.m. Saturday. Free to museum member or with admission, the videoconference with organized crime expert Jay Albanese will address the multimillion-dollar business of illegal wagering, including online betting and the involvement of organized crime. 300 Stewart Ave., themobmuseum.org

Come Monday night with a jam to share

Artifice Bar will host its second First Monday after First Friday Open Blues Jam from 8 p.m. to midnight Monday. Leisa K & The Pickups host, but everyone is invited to come and jam on three songs of their choosing. There’s no cover, and there will be drink specials all night. 1025 First St., artificebarlv.com

