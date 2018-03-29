Discover Harry Potter party, ‘Miranda Sings’ in Las Vegas

To wrap up Harry Potter Week, Discovery Children’s Museum will host the adults-only Party That Must Not Be Named from 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday. (Warner Bros.)

Bourbon Book Club meets Thursday

The Bourbon Book Club will hold its March meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday at The Writer’s Block, 1020 Fremont St. Attendees will discuss “All That Man Is” by David Szalay as they enjoy a bourbon selected by The Whiskey Attic.

There’s no registration required, but you are expected to have read the book. It’s 368 pages in paperback, or 13 hours and 20 minutes as an audiobook, so if you haven’t started reading, you might want to find another way to score some whiskey. thewritersblock.org/events

Adults-only party at Children’s Museum

To wrap up Harry Potter Week, Discovery Children’s Museum will host the adults-only Party That Must Not Be Named from 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday.

Guests 21 and older are invited to channel their inner wizards with a Harry Potter-themed costume contest and Potter trivia as they enjoy appetizers and adult beverages.

Tickets are $35, $20 for museum members, with proceeds benefiting the museum as well as Communities in Schools of Nevada. discoverykidslv.org

‘Miranda Sings’ artist comes to Smith Center

Colleen Ballinger brings her YouTube character, Miranda Sings, to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday night. Her one-woman show, “Miranda Sings … You’re Welcome,” gets underway at 7 p.m. thesmithcenter.com

Hydrant Club hosting Sobule on Tuesday

Jill Sobule, whom you might remember from her 1995 hit “I Kissed a Girl,” will perform a show at The Hydrant Club, 109 N. Ninth St., on Tuesday to preview her new album, “Nostalgia Kills.” VIP tickets, which are $45, include a private meet-and-greet and picnic dinner, along with early access to songs from the album, which is due out this summer. General admission tickets are $25. And $5 from every ticket goes to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s K9 Unit. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

The Center to host annual career fair

The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway, will host its annual LQBTQ+ Career Fair from 1-4 p.m. April 4. Drop by with your resume and be dressed to impress to learn about career opportunities at local businesses and institutions that provide a welcome and equal workplace for LGBTQ+ people. thecenterlv.org/careerfair

