Discover new lounge, beer fest in Las Vegas this weekend

Grab a first look Friday at Jammyland

Jammyland, the Arts District’s new reggae lounge and Jamaican kitchen, will host a soft opening on Friday night. The kitchen isn’t cooking yet, and the weather is a bit chilly to have a band on the patio. But bartenders will be pouring drinks, and the team is excited to meet the neighbors. Jammyland is at 1121 S. Main St.

Johnny Mathis at Smith Center Friday

Seats are still available for Johnny Mathis’ performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Smith Center.

Celebrating his 62nd year in the music industry, the legendary crooner is promoting his new box set, which features his classics, unreleased songs and his newest album, “Johnny Mathis Sings the Great New American Songbook,” featuring his versions of hit songs by Leonard Cohen, Bruno Mars, Adele, Pharrell, Whitney Houston and others.

Tickets start at $33. thesmithcenter.com

Craft beer festival Saturday at Atomic

Atomic Liquors will host its second annual Beer Zombies Craft Beer festival from 1-5 p.m. Saturday on the Llama Lot on North 10th Street, off Fremont Street. More than 40 breweries will be on hand, sharing award-winning brews and rare, limited-edition selections.

Tickets start at $45 for general admission with unlimited pours. An upgraded ticket is $10 more and includes a bottle share the next day. VIP admission is $75 includes the above, plus Beer Zombies entry at noon, a limited edition Beer Zombies glass, tickets for a chance to win exclusive bombers, a private VIP area, exclusive merchandise and access to select rare beers not available to regular ticketholders. atomiccitybrews.com

Jazz event Sunday at Container Park

Downtown Container Park will host its monthly Jazz in the Park series from 3-6 p.m. Sunday. This month’s performers will be High Altitude Jazz, members of whom have performed with George Benson, Chris Botti, Gerald Albright, Nick Colionne and Michael Manson.

Therapy offers specials for locals

If you’re a Nevada resident, make it a point to show your ID if you drop by Therapy on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The restaurant and bar at 518 Fremont St. offers 10 percent off food and drinks every Tuesday and $5 draft beers every Thursday for locals.

