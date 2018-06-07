Discover wine walk, free concert in downtown Las Vegas

The Fremont hotel-casino and the canopy of the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 21 2017. (Photo/Las Vegas News Bureau/Bill Hughes)

Get your tiki on at Flock & Fowl

Tiki culture takes over Flock & Fowl from 7 p.m. to midnight Thursday. Flock Tiki will feature Joy Figueroa of Chica as guest bartender, serving tiki drinks for $10 and shots for $5. The evening will also feature half-price appetizers. Flock & Fowl Downtown is at the Ogden, 150 N. Las Vegas Blvd.

Book club to meet, chat over a bourbon

The Bourbon Book Club returns to The Writer’s Block, 1020 Fremont St., from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Attendees will discuss “Kafka on the Shore” by Haruki Murakami as they enjoy a bourbon selected by The Whiskey Attic. Attendees are expected to have read the book. If you haven’t, you can still drop by and find out about future meetings.

Come down, cheer on your Knights

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St., will host a viewing party for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday. Should the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Washington Capitals, the teams meet again Sunday for Game 6. (Game 7 isn’t listed on the website yet, but fans can check back at dlvec.com.) Doors open at 3:30 p.m. both days, with game times at 5. Admission is free. To reserve a table or cabana, check the website.

Filter, Lit headline concert series

Filter and Lit will perform free shows at the Fremont Street Experience on Saturday as part of the Downtown Rocks summer concert series. The show will kick off at 8 p.m. on the First Street Stage, near Binion’s and Golden Nugget, and run until around 11 p.m. vegasexperience.com

Wine event highlights global selections

Wine Walk will return to Downtown Container Park, Seventh and Fremont streets, from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, with the theme “Wines of the World.” In addition to a variety of global wines, guests will enjoy live entertainment and specials on food. Tickets are $25 online (downtowncontainerpark.com) or $30 at the door.

Open house Saturday at The Center

The Center will celebrate five years of serving the LGBTQ community at its downtown location, 401 S. Maryland Parkway, on Saturday. An open house will be from 1-4 p.m., with LGBTQ-centered and HIV/AIDS organizations and companies expected to create “a one-stop shop for everything LGBTQ for those who are new to town, newly out and about, or who’ve been out of touch from our fabulous community and want to re-engage.” Admission is free. thecenterlv.org

