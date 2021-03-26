Downtown Container Park celebrates Easter with egg hunt, silent disco

Downtown Container Park is offering an Easter Sunday celebration that’s both safely distanced and high-tech.

The Easter Bunny will be one of the participants in Downtown Container Park's touchless Easter egg hunt and Silent Disco dance party. (Downtown Container Park)

An earphoned Easter Bunny is scheduled to appear at Downtown Container Park's touchless Easter egg hunt and Silent Disco dance party April 4. (Downtown Container Park)

Revelers dance during a previous, pre-COVID, non-Easter edition of Silent Disco at Downtown Container Park. (Downtown Container Park)

After checking in, Easter egg hunters will have one hour to collect virtual eggs by scanning hidden QR codes through a Touchless Egg Hunt phone app. Each scanned egg is associated with a prize that can picked up when the guest checks out.

After their hunt, guests can listen on wireless headphones to live DJs playing Top 40, EDM, ’80s and ’90s or rap during an Easter edition of Downtown Container Park’s Silent Disco.

The event, scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. April 4, also will include giveaways, raffles and special guests, including the Easter Bunny.

Early bird tickets now are available for $5. General admission tickets are $10 per person before the event and $15 at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3rcJ7mo.

Downtown Container Park is at 707 Fremont St. Guests are required to wear face coverings and follow social distancing protocols.

