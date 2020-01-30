Former Arts District businesses migrate to New Orleans Square

Business owners cited reduced foot traffic, construction noise and the desire for lower rent as reasons for moving away from the Las Vegas Arts District.

Las Vegas Oddities owner Van VanAlstyne poses for a portrait in her store in New Orleans Square in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Van VanAlstyne was nervous about moving her business from the Las Vegas Arts District to New Orleans Square.

There were lots of bills to cover and a moving truck that needed to be rented, and she had to downsize the stock inside Oddities. VanAlstyne meticulously went through her merchandise to pick only the most peculiar pieces and crystals and left the rest behind in December.

Two weeks after she moved into her new space at 900 E. Karen Ave., her mind was at ease. To celebrate the move, Oddities will have a grand re-opening Feb. 1, VanAlstyne said.

“It was like moving a house on steroids,” she said, chuckling. “I’m happy with how it turned out.”

Working conditions have transformed. VanAlstyne now works under bright lights — a step up from her dimly lit store in the Arts District, at 1228 S. Main St. Rent is considerably lower, there are hundreds of parking spaces and she can now hear music in the store without the sound of jackhammers and construction equipment.

“There’s a better sense of community here. People want to build something with the arts,” VanAlstyne added. “It’s like a big party; there’s a sense of fun and liveness.”

New Orleans Square abuts Las Vegas Country Club to the south and is near East Sahara Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevard. The network of buildings is part of the larger Historic Commercial Center District.

For years, the collection of buildings constructed in the 1960s was known as The Commercial Center, according to Ron McMenemy, who owns New Orleans Square on the south side of the center.

The Commercial Center saw hard times as storeowners moved out in the late 1980s and early ’90s, he continued.

“It slowly deteriorated for many years,” he said. “It picked up 10 years ago, and it’s coming back with a vengeance.”

The last three years, New Orleans Square management has been actively seeking creative tenants — such as photographers, painters and antique shops. The place has a Burning Man-esque vibe.

In fact, a large, metal, white sailor hat sits in the middle of an atrium from the last time McMenemy went to the festival. In October, they invite artists as part of “Mural Mecca” to paint large, colorful pieces on their walls.

Like artists, they also curate their stores to match the creative ambiance.

“We have uses that complement each other,” McMenemy said.

There’s Happy Earth Market — a place to “create or buy art, listen to live music and performers, learn something, have an authentic yoga or meditation experience, attend support groups, events and meet like-minded folk,” according to its pamphlet.

There are shows for artists and an open mic event on Friday evenings, said owner Sam French. During the event, a ceiling tile is taken down and attendees are allowed to draw or write on it.

“It is to encourage all of us to create,” French said. “It’s cool to have people who come in here and show their family their ceiling tile.”

At Hot 702.5 FM, creation is done 24/7.

The company streams music over the internet and hosts discussions on politics, arts, entertainment and more, according to owner Edna Jackson, who goes by E Carrice. There’s also a podcast room the public can rent to create their own material.

As she runs around to different stores, people give McMenemy’s daughter Chelsey Kelly, who runs the operations of New Orleans Square, a warm welcome with a hug as she asks them what plans they have for the weekend.

The passion Kelly and McMenemy put into their work is seen by many.

“That’s the thing about Chelsey and Ron. A lot of the businesses here are run by women and minorities and ones that might not be appreciated or given opportunities by traditional landlords,” VanAlstyne said.

Simply put: “We are a home for everyone else,” Kelly added. “Everyone here is my friend; they are like family.”

Collectively, they are the Arts and Entertainment District of Clark County, McMenemy said.

Rent in the Arts District was the reason VanAlstyne decided to move Oddities to New Orleans Square.

The price rose, and although construction on Main Street — which transformed part of Main Street from a two-way into a one-way road with bike lanes, wider sidewalks, foliage and benches — had concluded, Van believes many of the pedestrians hadn’t returned. Coupled with lack of parking and loud jackhammering that could be heard from within her store, Van knew it was time to leave.

Jackson moved 702.5 FM from downtown Las Vegas because the growing radio station needed more space at an affordable price and said she and her staff are able to get in more advertising from the businesses around them.

Strolling around New Orleans Square, it doesn’t take long to spot former Arts District businesses.

The Las Vegas Ballet Company and Photo Bang Bang also moved from the Arts District, Kelly said.

Cindy Funkhouser, founder of First Friday in the Arts District, is reopening her business Art@Funkhouse soon. Due to health complications, Funkhouser sold her property in the Arts District in 2015. After moving to another location, Funkhouser decided New Orleans Square had the best spot.

The storefront is smaller than her former properties, she said.

“For me, it’s better,” Funkhouser said of the space.

Less than 2 miles away from the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas, New Orleans Square is not only more affordable, but some store owners feel safer there.

Kelly has worked closely with law enforcement to deter crime and vagrancy.

“I see police patrols and they asked for my hours so they could keep on eye on us,” VanAlstyne said. “That would have never happened on Main Street (in the Arts District).”

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.