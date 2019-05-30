Las Vegas soccer stadium could follow 5 recent MLS stadiums

Las Vegas is eyeing a new soccer stadium near downtown. Five cities with MLS teams have opened stadiums in recent years at costs between $100 million and $400 million.

D.C. United and Vancouver Whitecaps play during the first half of an MLS soccer match, in this general view of Audi Field, Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In this March 18, 2019, photo, the pitch and stadium of the Minnesota United FC Loons is shown in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

In this Thursday, April 26, 2018, photo workers prepare the playing field at Banc of California Stadium for its official opening Sunday, April 29, and the upcoming home debut of Los Angeles Football Club. (AP Photo/Greg Beacham)

Fans line up for an MLS soccer game between Los Angeles FC and Seattle Sounders at the new Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Sunday, April 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Fireworks explode over Orlando City Stadium during the U.S. national anthem before the team's World Cup qualifying soccer match against Panama, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. The United States won 4-0. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Las Vegas City Council is set to kick off talks next week on a plan to secure a Major League Soccer expansion franchise and a new soccer stadium near downtown.

For an idea of what the stadium could require, it may be helpful to look at other cities with MLS teams that have opened new stadiums in recent years.

They cost from $100 million to an estimated $400 million and seat 18,000 to 25,500 fans. Each is owned by the team, and all but one were privately financed.

Details of the five most recently opened stadiums were gathered from team-provided information and news articles.

The proposed Las Vegas stadium would be built at the site of Cashman Field.

Allianz Field

— Team: Minnesota United FC

— Cost: $250 million

— Funded: Privately

— Years built: 2017-2019

— Capacity: 19,400

— Owner: Minnesota United FC

— Worth noting: This venue will host the first U.S. match in the Gold Cup tournament this summer against Guyana.

Audi Field

— Team: DC United

— Cost: About $400 million

— Funded: Private-public ($150 million) partnership

— Years built: 2017-2018

— Capacity: 20,000

— Owner: DC United

— Worth noting: The franchise had three failed stadium proposals since 2006 until this plan was built on Buzzard Point.

Banc of California Stadium

— Team: Los Angeles FC

— Cost: $350 million

— Funded: Privately

— Years built: 2016-2018

— Capacity: 22,000

— Owner: Los Angeles FC

— Worth noting: The site is just south of USC’s campus and the team subleases the stadium from the university.

Orlando City Stadium

— Teams: Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride

— Cost: $155 million

— Funded: Privately

— Years built: 2014-2017

— Capacity: 25,500

— Owner: Orlando City SC

— Worth noting: Lights FC owner Brett Lashbrook was one of the key players in helping to build this stadium.

Avaya Stadium

— Team: San Jose Earthquakes

— Cost: $100 million

— Funded: Privately

— Years built: 2012-2015

— Capacity: 18,000

— Owner: San Jose Earthquakes

— Worth noting: It took five years of planning before the first shovel went in the ground.

