80°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Downtown

March Madness returns to Las Vegas with a big splash at Circa

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2021 - 5:11 pm
 
Stadium Swim at Circa resort in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stadium Swim at Circa resort in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A few thousand visitors dived into March Madness in the Stadium Swim area inside the Circa in downtown Las Vegas on Friday.

The NCAA Tournament men’s tournament, which was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, tipped off with its first full slate of games.

The Circa, downtown’s newest resort, opened to business late last year. The Circa says Stadium Swim has a 4,000 person capacity across 337 chaise lounges, 30 private cabanas, and 38 day beds. The area features six pools and a 40-foot HD screen.

And the weather was near perfect for Stadium Swim – sunny with light winds and a high near 80 degrees.

MOST READ
1
1st Nevada transgender pageant winner reflects on obstacles
1st Nevada transgender pageant winner reflects on obstacles
2
Former UNLV, NFL player arrested after hit-and-run in Las Vegas
Former UNLV, NFL player arrested after hit-and-run in Las Vegas
3
Virgin Hotels set to open Thursday. Here’s what to expect.
Virgin Hotels set to open Thursday. Here’s what to expect.
4
Rio to undergo renovations, rebranding
Rio to undergo renovations, rebranding
5
Real Water pulled from stores as more Nevadans report illnesses
Real Water pulled from stores as more Nevadans report illnesses
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.