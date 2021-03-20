March Madness returns to Las Vegas with a big splash at Circa

A few thousand visitors dived into March Madness in the Stadium Swim area inside the Circa in downtown Las Vegas on Friday.

Stadium Swim at Circa resort in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The NCAA Tournament men’s tournament, which was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, tipped off with its first full slate of games.

The Circa, downtown’s newest resort, opened to business late last year. The Circa says Stadium Swim has a 4,000 person capacity across 337 chaise lounges, 30 private cabanas, and 38 day beds. The area features six pools and a 40-foot HD screen.

And the weather was near perfect for Stadium Swim – sunny with light winds and a high near 80 degrees.