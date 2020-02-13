Mob Museum throws a bash for its 8th anniversary Friday

Rock on with the one you love

Take whomever you’re burning for to see Blue Oyster Cult at the Golden Nugget on Friday night (Valentine’s Day). The classic rockers from Long Island will perform at the Showroom at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $59. 129 E. Fremont St., goldennugget.com

New brunch menu this weekend

Kick off your Saturday downtown by sampling the brunch menu at La Monja at Fergusons Downtown. The new menu will be available at the Mexican restaurant from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1028 Fremont St., fergusonsdowntown.com

Mob Museum plans anniversary bash

If Valentine’s Day is more about mayhem and mobsters for you than flowers and chocolates, The Mob Museum, has you covered. To celebrate its eighth anniversary on Friday, the museum will offer free admission to Nevada residents. Special activities include an exhibition of crime scene evidence from the 1929 St. Valentine’s Day Massacre in Chicago, a car show featuring Prohibition-era vehicles, and food and drink specials in The Underground speakeasy. 300 Stewart Ave., themobmuseum.org

Philharmonic event includes conversation

It will be an evening of French horn on Saturday at Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. The Las Vegas Philharmonic will present an evening of Beethoven, Mozart and Britten that focuses on the instrument. Donato Cabrera conducts, with tenor Brian Thorsett and Bill Bernatis on horn. A pre-concert conversation kicks off at 6:30, with the concert set to begin an hour later. Tickets start at $30. 361 Symphony Park Ave., thesmithcenter.com

Tests are hard; here’s a little free help

Looking to further your education, but need a little help getting into the right school? Free tutoring and test-prep services by an instructor from CramForMyTest.com will be offered at 2:30 p.m. Friday at The Lesbian and Gay Community Center of Southern Nevada. Tests include the MCAT, LSAT, SAT, ACT and other standardized exams. 401 S. Maryland Parkway. thecenterlv.org

