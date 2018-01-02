Nearly 4,000 per month ride free downtown Las Vegas shuttle

Las Vegas city officials are looking through rose-colored glasses at the brightly hued bus that has shuttled thousands of people among downtown attractions for the past six months.

The Downtown Loop shuttle bus at Las Vegas City Hall during a media event celebrating the new free service in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @erik_verduzco

The city’s Downtown Loop saw nearly 4,000 passengers step on in each of the months from August through September, according to figures provided by the city.

“That really shows its value,” Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said.

In October, 3,920 people rode the Downtown Loop, compared with 3,822 in September and 3,717 in August.

The Downtown Loop launched a six-month pilot phase in late June, and Goodman said she wants to see the free shuttle service continue.

The city is partnering with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and Keolis Transit on the program. The city paid $275,000 for the first six months.

