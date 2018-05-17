New welcome sign coming to downtown Las Vegas

The city of Las Vegas is getting close to replacing its welcome sign in downtown.

Design of the new city of Las Vegas sign on Las Vegas Boulevard North to welcome people to the downtown area. (Carolyn Goodman/Twitter)

The "Welcome to Downtown Las Vegas" sign on Las Vegas Boulevard is pictured in this 2014 file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The city of Las Vegas is getting close to replacing its welcome sign in downtown.

The city had a Welcome to Fabulous Downtown Las Vegas sign for a few years on Las Vegas Boulevard North and East St. Louis Avenue. Its design was copied from the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the Las Vegas Strip. The downtown sign was destroyed when it was hit by a vehicle in 2016.

We had some more info on new signage coming to downtown @CityOfLasVegas at yesterday’s City Council meeting. We first announced this at the #stateofvegas in January. Excited! pic.twitter.com/I1ngvsVzt6 — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) May 17, 2018

The new sign uses the city’s current Las Vegas logo and will incorporate arches. It will be in the same location, just north of the Stratosphere.

The cost is estimated at $60,000.

Las Vegas Boulevard North and St. Louis, Las Vegas, NV