Pedestrian killed in crash near downtown Las Vegas

A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning in a crash near downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle.

Officers were called at 6:47 a.m. to the intersection of East Charleston Boulevard and Gass Avenue after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Abraham Aguirre.

The pedestrian died at the scene, Aguirre said.

Details regarding the crash were not immediately available.

Aguirre advised Charleston would be closed between South 8th Street and Maryland Parkway for several hours while detectives investigated the crash.

