“Rick and Morty” immersive experience comes to downtown Vegas
Figures of characters from the Adult Swim TV show were unveiled at the Fremont Street Experience.
The show that gave us immortal lines like “Nobody exists on purpose” has come to downtown Las Vegas.
The producers of the Adult Swim TV show ”Rick and Morty” unveiled their “#WORMAGEDDON” immersive fan experience Friday at the Fremont Street Experience.
The experience includes sculptures of the “Rick and Morty” characters Summer Smith, Planetina and Space Beth and shows one of the scenes created to bridge the gap between the end of the show’s fifth season and the premiere of its sixth season on Sunday. Fourteen of these scenes were built in places like Australia, Canada, Spain and the Philippines.
Fans can visit “#WORMAGEDDON” at the Fremont Street Experience from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily until Sept. 11.
