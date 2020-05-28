Train carrying decommissioned nuclear reactor passes through Las Vegas

The train carring a decommissioned nuclear reactor vessel from Southern California is passing through Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon.

The old Unit 1 nuclear reactor from the San Onofre Nuclear Generation Station near Camp Pendleton, Calif., is transported through Jean toward Las Vegas by rail on Thursday, May 28, 2020. The 1.5 million pound nuclear reactor vessel is the heaviest object ever to be shipped through Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The old Unit 1 nuclear reactor from the San Onofre Nuclear Generation Station near Camp Pendleton, Calif., goes under Interstate 15 as it's transported through Jean toward Las Vegas by rail on Thursday, May 28, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The vessel from the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station is bound for a burial ground in Utah.

It is expected to arrive between 3:30 and 4 p.m. The Review-Journal will livestream the train’s arrival at reviewjournal.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.