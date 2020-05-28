Train carrying decommissioned nuclear reactor passes through Las Vegas
The train carrying a decommissioned nuclear reactor vessel from Southern California is passing through Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon.
The vessel from the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station is bound for a burial ground in Utah.
It is expected to arrive between 3:30 and 4 p.m. The Review-Journal will livestream the train’s arrival at reviewjournal.com.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.