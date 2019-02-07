Watch the Chinese New Year parade in downtown Las Vegas

Shao Yong Bao, dressed as Sun Wukong, or Monkey King, performs with the Anhui Song and Dance Ensemble, from the Anhui province in China, during the Chinese New Year parade on Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Angel Alexis Angulo, 17, of Las Vegas holds the heads to a dragon before the beginning of the Chinese New Year parade on 4th Street in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 9, 2014. The parade is in its second year of existence and had approximately 30 floats. (Justin Yurkanin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Elena Uriostegui, left, and Arturo Uriostegui, right, pose for a picture with Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval, center, before the beginning of the Chinese New Year parade on 4th Street in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 9, 2014. The parade is in its second year of existence and had approximately 30 floats. (Justin Yurkanin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People wait on a float during the Chinese New Year parade on 4th Street in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 9, 2014. The parade is in its second year of existence and had approximately 30 floats. (Justin Yurkanin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Start the Lunar New Year right

This year’s Chinese New Year parade will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. on Fremont Street. It will run from 11th Street through 7th Street, followed by a series of stage performances at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St. Those get underway at 11:45 a.m., with the dragon blessing by representatives of the Lohan School of Shaolin, and run through 5 p.m. The party in the park is scheduled to wind down around 6:30 p.m. cnyinthedesert.com

A gala to empower girls

The B.E. A S.H.E.R.O. Foundation will host its annual gala on Saturday night on the 16th floor of the World Market Center, 475 Grand Central Parkway. The organization is dedicated to providing the resources needed to support, sustain and empower young girls and women under the age of 25 who have been abused, abandoned, neglected and exploited. The formal Masquerade Gala will start with a hosted cocktail hour from 6 to 7 p.m. and run through 10 p.m. It will include a red carpet as well as live and silent auctions. Tickets are $150, $75 for teens, and available through sherofoundation.org.

A sexy twist on roulette

Burlesque Roulette returns to Artifice this Sunday, where risque performances by sexy women will be determined by the spin of a wheel. The event starts at 8 p.m. and admission is $10. Those who don’t like to watch can still sit in the bar and eavesdrop for free. 1025 S. 1st St., artificebarlv.com

Neon Museum’s interactive tour

Make your reservations as soon as possible for the The Neon Museum’s next Junior Interpreter Tour on Feb. 16. The interactive experiences geared toward families, which usually sell out early, are led by the museum’s youth volunteers. Reservations are required, regardless of age, and tickets are $5 for those 7 and over. neonmuseum.org

A winning cup of joe at Vesta Coffee

Drop by Vesta Coffee Roasters and try one of its new Colombian offerings. In September, the company’s founder traveled to Colombia to attend and judge the Colombia Best Cup. After the competition, the 15 best lots were added to an auction in the town of Sandona, where he secured one of his favorite lots from Juan Viscue. He also acquired two other rare variety-specific lots: Maragogype and Pink Bourbon. All three are now available at the shop. 1114 S. Casino Center Blvd., vestacoffee.com

