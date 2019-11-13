Woman, 71, ID’d as pedestrian killed by car in downtown Las Vegas

The woman’s cause and manner of death had not been determined by the Clark County coroner’s office as of Wednesday morning.

Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 71-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a car Friday evening in downtown Las Vegas.

She was Tieng Hatsady of Las Vegas, according to the coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police have said that the woman “darted into the roadway” on Stewart Avenue east of 10th Street outside a marked crosswalk, entering the path of a 2013 Volkswagen CC Sport.

Hatsady was taken to University Medical Center, where she died. Her cause and manner of death had not been determined by the coroner’s office as of Wednesday morning.

Police said the Volkswagen driver, a 36-year-old man, was not suspected of DUI.

