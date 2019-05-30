Woman hit by SUV in downtown Las Vegas dies

Gina Kido of Honolulu was transported to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after the crash May 22, Las Vegas police said.

A 52-year-old woman hit by an SUV in downtown Las Vegas last week has died, Las Vegas police said Thursday afternoon.

Gina Kido of Honolulu was transported to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after the crash May 22, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The crash occurred at North Main Street and East Ogden Avenue. A 2007 Hummer H3 was stopped at a signal on Ogden, attempting to make a right turn onto Main. As the Hummer turned, Kido entered the crosswalk while the walk sign was illuminated. The right front of the Hummer struck Kido and continued moving, running over her with both right tires.

The driver showed no signs of impairment and was cooperative during the investigation, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office notified police of Kido’s death on Thursday. Her death marks the 48th traffic related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year, the release said.

A GoFundMe campaign is raising money for Kido’s family. Money raised will help the family pay for the extended stay in Las Vegas for meals, lodging and medical bills, according to the campaign.

