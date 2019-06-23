Elvis performers rock Southern Nevada contest
More than 20 Elvis tribute artists from across the country, as well as Ontario, Canada, gathered in Mesquite over the weekend to pay tribute to the legendary king of rock ‘n’ roll, as well as compete for more than $10,000 in prize money.
The Elvis Rocks Mesquite competition, in its 10th year, kicked off Friday in the CasaBlanca Resort showroom with a ’50s showcase and concluded Saturday with the finals. Tribute artists, or ETAs, also competed in ’60s and ’70s showcases.
Some ETAs, including Bobby Presley, of Modesto, California, have been performing as Elvis for nearly 40 years, but that didn’t unnerve younger competitors, such as 19-year-old Matthew Boyce, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., who wowed both the judges and the audience, and took first place in both the ’50s and ’60s competitions Friday.