Elvis performers rock Southern Nevada contest

More than 20 Elvis tribute artists from across the country, as well as Ontario, Canada, gathered in Mesquite over the weekend to pay tribute to the legendary king of rock ‘n’ roll, as well as compete for more than $10,000 in prize money.

Elvis tribute artist John Gilpin, of Lakewood, Calif., left, and Rob Ely, of Oakdale, Calif., mingle outside of the showroom before performing in the '70s era competition during the 10th annual Elvis Rocks Mesquite at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite on Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jim Westover, of Arizona City, Ariz., is silhoutted at the start of a performance in the '60s era competition during the 10th annual Elvis Rocks Mesquite at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite on Friday, June 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Carol Park, of Modesto, Calif., right, helps adjust the jumpsuit of Elvis tribute artist Clovis King, of Modesto, Calif., before the start of the '70s era competition during the 10th annual Elvis Rocks Mesquite at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite on Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Elvis fan Jeanie Pusser shows off her custom denim and bag before attending the '70s era showcase at the 10th annual Elvis Rocks Mesquite at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite on Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Elvis tribute artists, including Shane Paterson, of Henderson, in blue, make their way out of the showroom after the '60s era competition in the 10th annual Elvis Rocks Mesquite at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite on Friday, June 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Elvis tribute artist Bobby Presley, of Modesto, Calif., sits by slot machines ahead of the '60s era competition during the 10th annual Elvis Rocks Mesquite at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite on Friday, June 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Elvis tribute artists listen as competition results are revealed from the '60s era contest in the 10th annual Elvis Rocks Mesquite at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite on Friday, June 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Altazar, of Boulder, Colo., performs in the '60s era competition during the 10th annual Elvis Rocks Mesquite at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite on Friday, June 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Will Humbarger, of Queen Valley, Ariz., performs in the '60s era competition during the 10th annual Elvis Rocks Mesquite at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite on Friday, June 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees watch as Rob Ely, of Oakdale, Calif., performs in the '60s era competition during the 10th annual Elvis Rocks Mesquite at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite on Friday, June 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Elvis tribute artist Rob Ely watches from the crowd after performing in the '50s era competition during the 10th annual Elvis Rocks Mesquite at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite on Friday, June 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Matthew Boyce, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., performs in the '70s era competition during the 10th annual Elvis Rocks Mesquite at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite on Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kevin Conley, of St. George, Utah, performs in the '50s era competition during the 10th annual Elvis Rocks Mesquite at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite on Friday, June 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Matthew Boyce, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., performs in the '50s era competition during the 10th annual Elvis Rocks Mesquite at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite on Friday, June 21, 2019. Boyce placed first in the '50s competition. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Elvis tribute artists are silhouetted on stage before the start of the '50s era competition during the 10th annual Elvis Rocks Mesquite at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite on Friday, June 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Elvis tribute artists chat and watch performances in the '60s era competition during the 10th annual Elvis Rocks Mesquite at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite on Friday, June 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Elvis tribute artist Bob "E" Castro poses for a portrait before performing in the '70s era competition during the 10th annual Elvis Rocks Mesquite at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite on Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Robert Washington, of Auburn, Maine, performs in the '50s era competition during the 10th annual Elvis Rocks Mesquite at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite on Friday, June 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Elvis tribute artist Matthew Boyce, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., greets fans after winning first place in the '50s era competition during the 10th annual Elvis Rocks Mesquite at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite on Friday, June 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rob Ely, of Oakdale, Calif., performs in the '50s era competition during the 10th annual Elvis Rocks Mesquite at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite on Friday, June 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Elvis tribute artist Rob Ely, of Oakdale, Calif., talks with attendees before the start of the '70s era competition during the 10th annual Elvis Rocks Mesquite at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite on Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bob "E" Castro, of Huntington Beach, Calif., performs in the '50s era competition during the 10th annual Elvis Rocks Mesquite at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite on Friday, June 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Elvis tribute artists talk with hotel guests before performing in the '70s era competition during the 10th annual Elvis Rocks Mesquite at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite on Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

D.J., of Mesquite, performs in the '70s era competition during the 10th annual Elvis Rocks Mesquite at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite on Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Richard Wolfe, of Ontario, Canada, performs in the '50s era competition during the 10th annual Elvis Rocks Mesquite at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite on Friday, June 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees stand outside of the showroom before the start of the '60s era competition in the 10th annual Elvis Rocks Mesquite at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite on Friday, June 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

More than 20 Elvis tribute artists from the U.S. and Canada gathered in Mesquite over the weekend to pay tribute to the legendary king of rock ‘n’ roll and compete for more than $10,000 in prize money.

The Elvis Rocks Mesquite competition, in its 10th year, kicked off Friday in the CasaBlanca Resort showroom with a ’50s showcase and concluded Saturday with the finals. Tribute artists, or ETAs, also competed in ’60s and ’70s showcases.

Some ETAs, including Bobby Presley, of Modesto, California, have been performing as Elvis for nearly 40 years, but that didn’t unnerve younger competitors, such as 19-year-old Matthew Boyce, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., who wowed both the judges and the audience, and took first place in both the ’50s and ’60s competitions Friday.