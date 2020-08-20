113°F
Ex-mobster Frank Cullotta, crony of Tony Spilotro, dies in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2020 - 1:54 pm
 

Frank Cullotta, the former Chicago mobster who was a consultant on the movie “Casino” has died.

Geoff Schumacher, vice president of exhibits and programs for the Mob Museum in Las Vegas, said Cullotta died at about 12:50 a.m. Thursday at an area hospital. He had COVID-19 as well as other medical issues, Schumacher said.

Cullotta figured prominently in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s “Mobbed Up: The Fight for Las Vegas” serial podcast, which was created in partnership with the Mob Museum.

Chicago-born Cullotta came to Las Vegas in 1978 at the invitation of childhood friend Tony Spilotro, who had moved here in 1971, allegedly as the Chicago outfit’s overseer. Here, Cullotta ran what became known as the “Hole in the Wall Gang,” which entered homes and businesses by drilling holes in walls and ceilings.

In an interview for “Mobbed Up,” Cullotta estimated that his crew burglarized between 250 and 300 homes in Las Vegas by 1981. Their run ended on July 4, 1981 when they were captured after a botched break-in at a home furnishings store on East Sahara Avenue.

Cullotta spent time in prison and admitted to at least two murders. He also spent time in witness protection but left voluntarily to pursue businesses that included his own Las Vegas tour.

Schumacher got to know Cullotta through the Mob Museum and said he was, within limits, “a really nice guy.”

“You had to remember in the back of your mind he did some very bad things. He committed murders, he committed robberies and burglaries. He beat people up. He was generally not someone who most people would want to associate with.

“But as long as you understood that, he was a gentleman. He was fair-minded. He always wanted to make sure people were taken care of. And he was very forthcoming,” Schumacher said.

“Also, in his later years, he definitely showed remorse … Not every (killer) showed remorse of what they did. But he did.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.

