Family Court Judge Mathew Harter dies at age 56

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2022 - 3:34 pm
 
Family Court Judge Mathew Harter speaks with the Review-Journal editorial board on April 30, 2014. (Mark Damon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Clark County Family Court judge died on Wednesday, according to the county coroner’s office and an email from the chief district judge.

Judge Mathew Harter, who presided over Family Court Department N, died just after 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Medical Center, according to the coroner’s office. He was 56.

Harter’s cause and manner of death were pending as of Wednesday afternoon.

“It is with much sadness that I let you know, it was just reported to me that Judge Harter passed away today,” Chief District Judge Jerry Wiese wrote in a memo to other district judges on Wednesday afternoon.

Wiese did not say how Harter died but asked in the email to “keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Harter was born in Reno and has lived in Las Vegas since he was a young child, according to his biography on the District Court website. He was married with eight children and one grandchild.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

