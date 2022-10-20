73°F
Fatal crash occurs on 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2022 - 10:01 pm
 
Updated October 19, 2022 - 10:06 pm
Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on the 215 Beltway Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. on westbound 215 at North Durango Drive. Highway patrol said the Durango westbound offramp was closed as well as the far right lane of the Beltway at Durango.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

