FBI makes 2 arrests in Las Vegas related to Jan. 6 riots at Capitol

A photograph included in an arrest warrant shows Nathaniel DeGrave of Las Vegas with his fists raised as he encounters police officers in the U.S. Capitol about 2:42 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (FBI surveillance photo)

Nathaniel DeGrave (FBI surveillance photo)

The Metropolitan Police Department assisted the FBI on Thursday in two arrests related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield confirmed the department’s involvement in the arrests, which occurred in Las Vegas, but said he could not provide any additional details.

Sandra Breault, a public affairs officer for the FBI in Las Vegas, on Thursday confirmed an arrest, as well as a second at a different location.

Further information was not released, but a criminal complaint filed Thursday by federal authorities in the District of Columbia charges an individual named Nathaniel J. DeGrave, 31, of Las Vegas, with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. A warrant in support of charges filed against DeGrave indicates another individual by the name of Ronald Sandlin, 31, was arrested by the FBI Thursday at the Las Vegas apartment complex where DeGrave lives.

DeGrave and Sandlin were both in custody at the Henderson Detention Center early Friday, according to online jail records.

Warrant details actions

The warrant indicates the FBI used video surveillance, social media posts, a driver’s license photo and tips from the public to conclude that Sandlin, DeGrave and another man, Josiah Colt, are a trio of individuals pictured on video surveillance in the Capitol during the insurrection. The document also says Sandlin and DeGrave were convinced the election was being stolen.

DeGrave is quoted by the FBI on a social media thread saying “It’s time the American people rise and stand up for this country. We’re tired of the corruption.”

The FBI said Sandlin posted on social media an invite to the protests, saying “Dear Patriots, I’m organizing a caravan of patriots who are going to Washington D.C. to stand behind our president Donald J. Trump.”

That same post says Sandlin, Colt and DeGrave had already booked their flights to Washington D.C. to attend on Jan. 6.

The FBI said on one of the videos from the Capitol grounds, a man resembling DeGrave is subsequently on video saying “We are out here protecting the country. If (expletive) does down, if (Vice President Mike) Pence does what we think he is going to do. Then we are here to defend this city, defend any city in this country. Let Antifa try us, we are here, we are ready. I say bring it. We are not silent anymore.”

The FBI said an analysis of video surveillance from the Capitol Senate Gallery later shows Sandlin and a person believed to be DeGrave in a shoving match with officers. Authorities also received video evidence from an anonymous tipster that shows Sandlin, Colt and DeGrave prior to the Capitol riot. Sandlin is quoted in the video saying “we are ready to occupy the state capitol if needed to…I urge other Patriots watching this too to be willing to take the capitol.”

On Thursday, surveillance was conducted at a Las Vegas apartment complex where DeGrave lives. Authorities saw a truck registered to Sandlin parked outside the complex in the parking lot.

“Sandlin was later observed walking towards the truck from a pathway in the apartment complex and was arrested by the FBI,” the warrant states.

Specifics on whether DeGrave was the second person arrested in Las Vegas Thursday night were not immediately released.

No other information was immediately available.

Metro officer investigated

A Metro officer was being investigated earlier this month after he posted photos of himself at the Capitol on the day of the riot.

Hadfield wrote in an email regarding the arrest Thursday “None of our employees are involved in it as suspects.”

Patrol officer Christopher Cooney changed his profile photo on Facebook to a shot of himself outside the Capitol building on Jan. 6, the day a four-hour riot left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

Hadfield said at the time that Metro was investigating whether Cooney entered the Capitol building.

The Capitol siege unfolded as lawmakers inside were working to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory.

According to Steve Grammas, president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, Cooney has told the police union that he “had no involvement or engagement in any illegal activity.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.