Fire causes $5M in damage to northwest Las Vegas clubhouse

It took Las Vegas Fire Department crews about six hours to put out a blaze Friday at a vacant clubhouse in the far northwest valley.

Firefighters work to put out a fire at a vacant clubhouse at Silverstone Golf Club on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Severiano del Castillo Galván/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire broke out at a vacant clubhouse at Silverstone Golf Club on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Severiano del Castillo Galván/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fire breaks through the roof of the the vacant clubhouse at the Silverstone Golf Club on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Steve Hall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The fire was reported about 12:30 p.m. at the Silverstone Golf Club, 8600 Cupp Dr., near Rainbow Boulevard, north of Grand Teton Drive.

The Fire Department declared a “second alarm,” meaning additional resources responded.

“It is one of the longest working fires in over five years in the city,” Szymanski said in a statement about 9 p.m. The bulk of the fire was about by 6:30 p.m., but he warned crews would be at the scene through the night to put out hot spots.

No injuries were reported at the clubhouse, which had been boarded up, the department said.

The entire building was destroyed, and the damage was estimated at $5 million. The cause remains under investigation.

The 27-hole golf course closed in September 2015 after it was sold to a Southern California buyer, Desert Lifestyles LLC. The decision was announced in a two-page letter signed by Par 4 Golf Management Inc. CEO and Silverstone owner Paul Jaramillo, who cited the course’s ongoing financial difficulties, his own personal health and the rising price of water in explaining the move to Silverstone’s club members.

Silverstone homeowners sued, and in December 2015, they were notified that Desert Lifestyles had sold the course to Stoneridge Parkway LLC. Stoneridge then filed for bankruptcy.

