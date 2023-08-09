92°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Fire chief to share update on massive Maule Avenue fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2023 - 10:59 am
 
An aerial view shows large piles of debris at the scene where a fire destroyed an apartment com ...
An aerial view shows large piles of debris at the scene where a fire destroyed an apartment complex under construction near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Large piles of debris at the scene where a fire destroyed an apartment complex under constructi ...
Large piles of debris at the scene where a fire destroyed an apartment complex under construction near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway is seen, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
An aerial view shows large piles of debris at the scene where a fire destroyed an apartment com ...
An aerial view shows large piles of debris at the scene where a fire destroyed an apartment complex under construction near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Firefighters work on a fire in an apartment complex under construction at 8030 W. Maule Ave on ...
Firefighters work on a fire in an apartment complex under construction at 8030 W. Maule Ave on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Firefighters work on a fire in an apartment complex under construction at 8030 W. Maule Ave on ...
Firefighters work on a fire in an apartment complex under construction at 8030 W. Maule Ave on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officials are set to share an update on a massive fire that destroyed an apartment building under construction in the southwest Las Vegas Valley in June.

John Steinbeck, chief of the Clark County Fire Department, is scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. Thursday at Station 18, 575 E. Flamingo Road, about the June 20 blaze at 8030 Maule Ave., near the 215 Beltway and South Buffalo Drive, which produced flames that could be seen for miles and a smoke plume that could be seen across the valley.

Nobody was killed or injured in the inferno, which burned for four days and was finally extinguished at 5 p.m. on June 24, Steinbeck had previously said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has assisted in the investigation.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X, formerly known as Twitter.

MOST READ
1
One ticket wins $1.58B Mega Millions jackpot, 3rd largest in history
One ticket wins $1.58B Mega Millions jackpot, 3rd largest in history
2
Lake Mead’s rise remains steady despite record heat
Lake Mead’s rise remains steady despite record heat
3
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal DUI crash
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal DUI crash
4
Skyscraper proposed for Strip clears initial hurdle
Skyscraper proposed for Strip clears initial hurdle
5
$242K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$242K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Investigation into massive apartment complex fire got boost from feds
Investigation into massive apartment complex fire got boost from feds
Fire at Las Vegas apartment complex affects 34 residents
Fire at Las Vegas apartment complex affects 34 residents
Dog dies in east Las Vegas house fire
Dog dies in east Las Vegas house fire
Erratic 70K-acre wildfire crosses into Nevada; no evacuation plans yet
Erratic 70K-acre wildfire crosses into Nevada; no evacuation plans yet
Gunfire prompts evacuations east of downtown, police say
Gunfire prompts evacuations east of downtown, police say
‘It’s just been a mess’: Displaced Tides tenants feel forgotten after fire
‘It’s just been a mess’: Displaced Tides tenants feel forgotten after fire