Fire chief to share update on massive Maule Avenue fire

An aerial view shows large piles of debris at the scene where a fire destroyed an apartment complex under construction near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Firefighters work on a fire in an apartment complex under construction at 8030 W. Maule Ave on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officials are set to share an update on a massive fire that destroyed an apartment building under construction in the southwest Las Vegas Valley in June.

John Steinbeck, chief of the Clark County Fire Department, is scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. Thursday at Station 18, 575 E. Flamingo Road, about the June 20 blaze at 8030 Maule Ave., near the 215 Beltway and South Buffalo Drive, which produced flames that could be seen for miles and a smoke plume that could be seen across the valley.

Nobody was killed or injured in the inferno, which burned for four days and was finally extinguished at 5 p.m. on June 24, Steinbeck had previously said.

