Fireworks only missing element on Las Vegas Strip
Fireworks were the only missing ingredient for a Las Vegas Strip new year’s celebration as 2021 began and most wished 2020 good riddance.
Plenty of revelers on the Strip, but no fireworks.
That was the abnormal start of 2021 in Las Vegas.
As of midnight, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department had made 26 arrests on the Strip and Fremont Street. Of these, nine were for felonies and 17 for misdemeanors.
Clark County workers were busy at 4:40 a.m. loading up roadway barriers on the Strip near Flamingo Road. By 5 a.m. the New Year’s party was over with just a few revelers left out on the Strip and the Fremont Street Experience. However there continued to be a heavy law enforcement presence on Las Vegas Valley roadways. The Review-Journal observed multiple officers on motorcycles and in patrol cars working drunk driving saturation patrols.
