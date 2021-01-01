Fireworks only missing element on Las Vegas Strip

Fireworks were the only missing ingredient for a Las Vegas Strip new year’s celebration as 2021 began and most wished 2020 good riddance.

Clark County workers pick up fencing on the Las Vegas Strip near Flamingo Road early Jan. 1, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Karmella and Edmond Varpanin, left, and Stella Khania take a photograph while celebrating New Years Eve on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Dinorah Carbajal, 51, of San Diego, Calif., center, sings and dances on Las Vegas Blvd., celebrating New Years Eve on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Jose Badillo, 37, left, and Bella Lamos, 27, of of San Jose, Calif., kiss on Las Vegas Blvd., while celebrating New Years Eve on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Individuals gather to celebrate New Years Eve on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Individuals gather to celebrate New Years Eve on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Individuals watch the Bellagio Fountains while celebrating New Years Eve on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Individuals watch the Bellagio Fountains while celebrating New Years Eve on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Sadie, 13, left, Makenzie, 15, center and their mom Holly Gallup, 45, of San Jose, Calif., walk down Las Vegas Blvd., celebrating New Years Eve on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Individuals gather to celebrate New Years Eve on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Individuals gather to celebrate New Years Eve on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Krystal Barlatt, 25, left, and Shegun Barlatt, 38, of Sacramento, Calif., kiss at midnight on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Shegun Barlatt, 38, left, and Mari (last name not given), center and Krystal Barlatt, 25, of Sacramento, Calif., hug at midnight on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Clark County crews load fencing onto trucks about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 1, 2021, after the Las Vegas Strip resumed normal operations after New Year's Eve wselcomed in 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County crews load fencing onto trucks about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 1, 2021, after the Las Vegas Strip resumed normal operations after New Year's Eve wselcomed in 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Plenty of revelers on the Strip, but no fireworks.

That was the abnormal start of 2021 in Las Vegas.

As of midnight, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department had made 26 arrests on the Strip and Fremont Street. Of these, nine were for felonies and 17 for misdemeanors.

Clark County workers were busy at 4:40 a.m. loading up roadway barriers on the Strip near Flamingo Road. By 5 a.m. the New Year’s party was over with just a few revelers left out on the Strip and the Fremont Street Experience. However there continued to be a heavy law enforcement presence on Las Vegas Valley roadways. The Review-Journal observed multiple officers on motorcycles and in patrol cars working drunk driving saturation patrols.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

