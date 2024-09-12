Former Review-Journal managing editor dies at 74

Charles Zobell was to be inducted into the Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame on Saturday in recognition of his distinguished journalism career.

John Callahan, right, a photographer at The Bull's Eye, the Arbor View High School newspaper, is congratulated by Review-Journal Managing Editor Charles Zobell after winning a $2,000 scholarship at the 33rd annual Review-Journal High School Journalism Awards luncheon at the Suncoast hotel-casino in May 2009. Looking on in the background is fellow Arbor View journalist Jeff Schuerman. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde High School senior Tara Verderosa, 18, receives her scholarship award from Review-Journal Managing Editor Charles Zobell during the High School Journalism Awards banquet at the MGM Grand in May 2008. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Review-Journal Managing Editor Charles Zobell, left, shares a laugh with Liberty High School senior Jessica Fryman and Las Vegas High School senior Gregan Wingert after presenting them each with $2,000 scholarships for the university of their choice during the 31st annual Review-Journal High School Journalism Awards at the MGM Grand in May 2007 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Las Vegas Review-Journal Managing Editor Charles Zobell died Wednesday, days before he was to be inducted into the Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame. He was 74.

In an interview Tuesday at his Las Vegas home, Zobell told the Review-Journal that he and his daughter planned to attend the Saturday ceremony in Reno.

“It’s an honor,” he said.

The Review-Journal learned from Zobell’s daughter, Rebecca, that he died Wednesday afternoon, when he was scheduled to sit for a portrait to accompany a story about Hall of Fame inductees.

The Nevada Press Foundation announced last month that Zobell was going to be inducted with seven other distinguished journalists, two of whom — Mary Hausch and Bill Hughes — also had ties to the Review-Journal.

Zobell worked at the Review-Journal for 35 years, starting as a reporter in 1975 and eventually becoming city editor and then managing editor before his position was eliminated in 2012.

“I love journalism because I love to write,” he said. “And I love journalism because I like to know what’s going on before anybody else does and then try to explain it to others. And in truth, I like journalism because you can in fact effect change by informing people.”

Zobell made changes that improved the Review-Journal but spoke about his accomplishments modestly, often using the pronoun “we,” rather than “I.”

He worked to strengthen the paper’s relationship with the Las Vegas community. Notably, he conceived and led the paper’s R-Jeneration program, which taught teens about journalism and helped them produce a weekly Sunday page.

He hired women and minorities and tried to get the newsroom to reflect the community. Doing so built credibility, he said, and reporters from diverse backgrounds could correct their editors when they made mistakes.

Zobell’s former colleagues praised him as a fair, ethical editor.

Assistant Managing Editor Carri Geer Thevenot, whom Zobell hired over the phone in 1990, said she was “shocked and saddened to learn of his death.”

She remembered him as a loyal, protective editor.

“What I remember most about Charlie is that, as a reporter, I could always count on him to have my back whenever a situation arose where I needed his support,” she said.

Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook was hired in 1996, when Zobell was managing editor, and looked forward to introducing him at Saturday’s ceremony.

“Charlie brought thoughtfulness and conscience to the newsroom every day he came to work,” Cook said. “His career in leadership overlapped an extraordinary period in the city’s history: the transformation of the Strip and the growth of the valley into a big city. He very much was holding the pencil that wrote the first draft of many chapters of Las Vegas history.”

In addition to his daughter, Zobell is survived by his wife, Marilyn; son, David; and three grandchildren.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.