Fundraiser set for family of late Las Vegas detective

Las Vegas police Detective Justin Terry was remembered as a committed public servant, loving father and family man at a memorial service Monday that drew hundreds of people. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Detective Justin Terry

A fundraiser is planned for Wednesday to benefit the family of a Las Vegas detective killed in a traffic crash.

The Injured Police Officers Fund will host a cookout and merchandise sales event to assist loved ones of Justin Terry, 45, following his June 10 death on U.S. Highway 95 near the 215 Beltway.

The fundraiser is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nevada Coin Mart, 4065 S. Jones Blvd.

“It is an opportunity for the public and the community to get together,” said Chelsea Stuenkel, president of the police fund, which will offer sale of T-shirts and bracelets supporting the fallen detective. “All of the proceeds go back to the family.”

Terry, who joined the force in 2001, was killed when a semitrailer towing an excavator struck a beam that was part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Centennial Bowl construction project. The large steel beam then tumbled onto the highway, crushing Terry’s unmarked police vehicle. He died at the scene.

“We want to show that he didn’t sacrifice his life for nothing,” Stuenkel said. “It shows his life mattered. He was a hero in our community.”

Anyone who can’t make the fundraiser can still support the family through the IPOF website.

